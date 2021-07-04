Limpopo hospitals discharge other patients to make space for COVID-19 patients

Some private healthcare facilities in Limpopo are currently operating at more than 100% capacity and public hospitals are edging closer.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng races against time to flatten the curve, the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections is now spilling over into other provinces across the country.



In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded a new third wave record high of 26,485 infections.



Limpopo has declared that it is also now in the grips of a third wave, with a concerning spike of infections.

READ: 'We are right in the middle of the third wave,' says Limpopo Health MEC

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba on Saturday told Eyewitness News that at least two private healthcare facilities had reached bed capacity, with healthcare workers scrambling to find open beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Ramathuba said a surge of cases driven by the Delta variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals in Limpopo.

Some private healthcare facilities are currently operating at more than 100% capacity and public hospitals are edging closer.

Ramathuba said they had resorted to discharge other patients in order to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients.

“We need to start releasing patients who are not necessarily COVID-19 patients so that we can free beds and they will be available for COVID-19 patients.”

She said there were several cluster outbreaks in areas close to Gauteng and the North West.

Limpopo has been largely spared the worst of the pandemic, but infection numbers have increased in the past few weeks edging its total caseload closer to the 80,000 mark.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.