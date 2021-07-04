'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

Blade Nzimande hit out at former President Jacob Zuma, without making mention of his name, for allowing threats of instability to be made in his name.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on South Africans to reject attempts at driving the country towards civil conflict.

Its General-Secretary Blade Nzimande said South Africa’s Constitution couldn’t be gambled with or undermined by random groups.

He made the remarks during the party’s 100th-anniversary rally held on virtual platforms on Sunday morning.

He also hit out at former President Jacob Zuma, without making mention of his name, for allowing threats of instability to be made in his name and condemned the role of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association in the saga.

Zuma’s supporters are refusing for him to be arrested after he was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for contempt for refusing to return to the State Capture Commission.

He reminded South Africa of its bloody past, which took with it the lives of heroes like Chris Hani and brought nights of terror for many in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Many families encountered permanent loss of life. The lives of the loved ones they lost is irreplaceable. The majority of the loss was experienced by black families and men.

Nzimande said former leaders whose names were being used by reckless elements in inciting violence have a duty to distance themselves - all of this without mentioning Zuma’s name.

Nzimande also quoted former leaders and turning to isiZulu he said the Communist Party understood what war was warning that this was not a game.

“Masingadlali ngempi. Ngoba impi iyabulala [Let’s not play with war. War kills].”

