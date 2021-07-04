EFF: Our noble efforts led to SAHPRA’s approval of CoronaVac

Thousands of red berets descended on SAHPRA's offices in Pretoria just over a week ago, calling for the approval of the CoronaVac and the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday said the approval of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine was long overdue and had attributed the decision to the party's march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) head office in June.

On Saturday, SAHPRA announced that it has authorised the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac jab, which will bolster the country's slated vaccine drive.

The EFF believes its "march to save lives" was not in vain.