Go

EFF: Our noble efforts led to SAHPRA’s approval of CoronaVac

Thousands of red berets descended on SAHPRA's offices in Pretoria just over a week ago, calling for the approval of the CoronaVac and the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccines.

The Economic freedom Fighters marched to SAHPRA's offices on 25 June 2021 demanding it approve the use of Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines in South Africa. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
The Economic freedom Fighters marched to SAHPRA's offices on 25 June 2021 demanding it approve the use of Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines in South Africa. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday said the approval of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine was long overdue and had attributed the decision to the party's march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) head office in June.

Thousands of red berets descended on SAHPRA's offices in Pretoria just over a week ago, calling for the approval of the CoronaVac and the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccines.

On Saturday, SAHPRA announced that it has authorised the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac jab, which will bolster the country's slated vaccine drive.

The EFF believes its "march to save lives" was not in vain.

The CoronaVac double dose jab can be administered to people aged between 18 and 59.

The party said had it not been for its protest, the entire nation would still be subjected to “narrow and unscientific imperialism” regarding vaccine procurement.

The EFF is calling for the immediate mass rollout of jabs.

It's urging government to abandon vaccine registration and instead allow people to be inoculated upon producing a valid ID.

The red berets say they remained committed to calling for the approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA