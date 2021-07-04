EFF: Our noble efforts led to SAHPRA’s approval of CoronaVac
Thousands of red berets descended on SAHPRA's offices in Pretoria just over a week ago, calling for the approval of the CoronaVac and the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccines.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday said the approval of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine was long overdue and had attributed the decision to the party's march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) head office in June.
On Saturday, SAHPRA announced that it has authorised the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac jab, which will bolster the country's slated vaccine drive.
The EFF believes its "march to save lives" was not in vain.
EFF Welcomes The Approval Of Coronavac Vaccine For Use Against Covid-19 In South Africa
The CoronaVac double dose jab can be administered to people aged between 18 and 59.
The party said had it not been for its protest, the entire nation would still be subjected to “narrow and unscientific imperialism” regarding vaccine procurement.
The EFF is calling for the immediate mass rollout of jabs.
It's urging government to abandon vaccine registration and instead allow people to be inoculated upon producing a valid ID.
The red berets say they remained committed to calling for the approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
They were sitting comfortably in their beds with electric blankets in bonded houses - tweeting super spreader, super spreader.
In just a week after the #MarchToSaveLives, SAHPRA approves Sinovac for use in South Africa.
Remember when we took a decision to march to SAHPRA in the interest of saving lives?
We gave them 7 days to approve those vaccines.
This announcement comes as we were preparing a further rollout of action amongst which was the promise to have a sit in at Helen Rees house.