EC police hunt suspects who committed crime while posing as cops

It's understood the suspects descended on a house, dressed in police uniform and pretended to be attached to the National Intervention Unit.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape, have on Saturday launched a manhunt for five suspects who committed crime while posing as police officials.

The men apparently impersonated police during the early hours of Monday last week.

They then demanded the victim's firearm and firearm license and he complied.

As they left, they told the man to visit Tsolo police station for details on what happened to his gun.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana explains what followed: “When Tsolo Police contacted the National Intervention Unit enquiring and requesting information about the incident, they were informed that no NIU group worked in that area on the said date. It was then realised that the suspects were not police officers.”

Cases of house robbery and impersonating police have been registered for investigation.

