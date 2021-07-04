Cele, Sitole to be among first in police sector to get COVID-19 jab on Monday

Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, and Commissioner Khehla Sitole will lead the campaign at the Orlando Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - The SAPS will kick off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Soweto on Monday.

The plan is to immunise over 180,000 employees at 108 registered sites across the country as part of government’s plan to give jabs to the general public, security cluster, and occupational health workplace services.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, and Commissioner Khehla Sitole will lead the campaign at the Orlando Stadium.

Minister Cele and General Sitole will form part of the first round of officers and personnel who will be vaccinated.

Police union Popcru has welcomed the move. Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said members should go out and get their jabs.

“We are quite happy about the fact that vaccination for our police officers is starting tomorrow. This has been long overdue.”

The vaccination of the rest of the police staff will begin on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.