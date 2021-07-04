Anyone who catches COVID here must blame Ramaphosa, says pro-Zuma Nkandla crowd Police stationed outside the Kwadakudunuse homestead had their hands full with many of Zuma's supporters not adhering to COVID-19 regulations. Coronavirus

Nkandla NKANDLA - Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma have blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for COVID-19 breaches outside Zuma's Nkandla homestead. The former president is expected to address his supporters at 6pm Sunday evening amid his battle to stay out of prison for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court. Scores of people gathered outside Zuma’s home believed that Zuma's legal woes were engineered by his political foes and had nothing to do with his own transgressions. Throngs gathered outside #JacobZumas #Nkandla homestead have vowed thwart any attempts to arrest him. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/7YgTG77xg0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2021

Nkosentsha Shezi of a grouping calling itself Radical Economic Transformation Champions said Sunday’s scenes could have been prevented.

“Whoever gets COVID must claim [blame] it on the Cyril Ramaphosa’s government because it is the government that has brought us here because it is a known fact that President Jacob Zuma, we’ve said it over 20 years that he will never walk alone.”

Police stationed outside the Kwadakudunuse homestead had their hands full with many of Zuma's supporters not adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

Earlier, law enforcement officers blocked some supporters from making their way to the former president's homestead.

However, after some negotiation with supporters including Carl Niehaus, the supporters were allowed to pass through.

