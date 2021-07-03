Zuma ConCourt judgment has divided many in KZN, says Zikalala

Sihle Zikalala spoke on Saturday after meeting with the former leader at his home in Nkandla for several hours. He said the matter has divided people.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala said the Constitutional Court agreeing to hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of its contempt ruling against him would give the party time to engage on how to handle the matter.

Zikalala spoke on Saturday after meeting with the former leader at his home in Nkandla for several hours. He said the matter has divided people.

“The judgment has divided society. It has divided the people, especially in the province, hence you’ve seen people here mobilising and even some of them saying the former president must not go.”

Zuma is asking the court to rethink both its sanction against him and to assess whether it was acting within the confines of the Constitution when it sentenced him.

He had been refusing to return to testify at the State Capture Commission, instead seeking to have its chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself.

The ConCourt said it would hear the matter on12 July, while he is still expected to hand himself over to police on Sunday afternoon.

