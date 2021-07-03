'We are right in the middle of the third wave,' says Limpopo Health MEC

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told Eyewitness News that the two main private hospitals in the province were already filled to the brim as the number of new infections continued to rise - and the worst was still to come.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government said the province was officially in the midst of the third wave of COVID-19 infections as hospital capacity in the province was at risk of being breached by surging cases within days.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told Eyewitness News that the two main private hospitals in the province were already filled to the brim as the number of new infections continued to rise - and the worst was still to come.

The province currently has over 7,000 active coronavirus cases, fuelled by the dreaded and highly contagious Delta variant currently spreading across the country.

Since the start of the outbreak, Limpopo has recorded 78,881 COVID-19 infections.

“It is indeed real. We are right in the middle of the third wave. We trying to ride over it. One of the issues that makes us realise this is when we began seeing our two big private hospitals no longer having beds. Last night, we were battling to try and transfer patients to Polokwane Hospital and Mankweng Hospital,” said Ramathuba.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.