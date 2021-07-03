WC aims to wrap up teaching staff vaccinations by Thursday

In the Western Cape, more than 20,000 vaccine shots have been administered to teachers in the basic education sector so far.

CAPE TOWN - With the coronavirus Delta variant driving a rapid rise in infections in the country, health authorities are urging South Africans to join the queue for a vaccine.

Since the country's mass vaccination drive was rolled out in May, more than 351,000 people in province have been vaccinated.

Teachers enthusiastically lined-up to receive their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 inoculation at Tygerberg Hospital's Disa Hall vaccination site on Friday.

“I want to be protected because I work with kids, so the environment that I work in makes me so vulnerable,” said one teacher.

On Tuesday, the province took delivery of more than 28,000 vaccine doses, on top of 26.400 that arrived the week before.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said they were aiming to wrap up teacher vaccinations by next Thursday.

“The people that are coming in are from various districts, and they alternate per district. They would have a list from their management of people who are coming in.”

Mbombo has reiterated the call for more people over 60 years to register and receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

