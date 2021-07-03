Trying to leave Gauteng without a permit? Traffic police might nab you

Travellers can only lawfully leave or enter the province with relevant permits signed by employers, courts, or police station commanders.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic authorities are intensifying their efforts to monitor those who try to leave the province illegally.

There were several roadblocks during the first weekend of the adjusted level 4 lockdown.

While previous levels 4 and 5 lockdown regulations last year prohibited interprovincial travel for the general public, this time, restrictions only apply to movement in and out of Gauteng.

The province is driving the third wave nationally, while the highly contagious Delta variant has propelled a resurgence of the virus.

Travellers can only lawfully leave or enter the province with relevant permits signed by employers, courts, or police station commanders.

“We are appealing to members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations in order to save lives,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.