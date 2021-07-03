Samwu warns strike would cause severe instability after wage talks deadlocked

Samwu said it was one step closer to going on strike, after announcing on Friday that wage negotiations in the South African Local Government Bargaining Council had officially collapsed.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said its pending strike would cause severe instability in the labour sector.

Samwu said it was one step closer to going on strike, after announcing on Friday that wage negotiations in the South African Local Government Bargaining Council had officially collapsed.

Negotiations deadlocked after the bargaining council proposed a three-year wage agreement and for the minimum wage to increase only in line with salaries among other things.

However, the union is demanding a single year salary and wage agreement.

Samwu said it would not entertain talks with the employer if they maintained their position.

Deputy general secretary Dumisane Magagula said 80% of its membership had agreed to down tools.

“We’re not going to get any positive outcome from these wage negotiations and this fact has been displayed in their ongoing adamancy and failure to reciprocate, even at a time when we lowered our demand and they still did not increase on their offer.”

