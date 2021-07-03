SAHPRA approves use of China’s CoronaVac shots

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Saturday said it invoked Section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, which enables emergency use access to authorise the vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine has been given the greenlight in South Africa.

CoronaVac is produced by Chinese company Sinovac Life Sciences Co and will be imported by Curanto Pharma.

The double dose vaccines are for active immunisation in people aged between 18 and 59 years old.

Last week, the Economic Freedom Fighters marched to SAHPRA offices in Pretoria calling on the body to approve the use of Sinovac and Russia-produced Sputnik vaccines.

The two vaccines used in the country’s vaccination programme so far are from Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

SAHPRA CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said: “The vaccine is administered as two doses of 0,5ml, given intramuscularly, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose. A provisional shelf life of 24 months is approved for both the vial and prefilled syringe presentations of the product, for storage at 2 – 8°C and protected from light.”

