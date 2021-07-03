SABC remembers Mutodi Neshehe for his commitment to entertainment industry

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has remembered actor Mutodi Neshehe for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the entertainment industry.

Neshehe, best known for his role in popular soapie _Muvhango _as Ndalamo, passed away this week at the age of 46.

He also appeared in several other TV shows including Generations: The Legacy and 7de Laan.

Details surrounding the cause of his death are still not known at this stage.



SABC 2’s head of programming Jacqui Hlongwane said South Africa had lost a gem in the film and television industry.

“Mutodi was an immensely talented thespian with a natural flair for acting. He respected his craft and audiences, approaching each role with deep humility commitment and professionalism. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, fans and peers.”

