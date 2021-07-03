SA sets new record of daily COVID cases since start of third wave

The country recorded 24,270 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the known caseload to 2 019 826.

JOHANNESBURG - A staggering 24,270 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in South Africa in the last 24 hours. The highest in this third wave.

This has now pushed the known caseload in the country to 2 019 826.

Three hundred and three people have succumbed to the virus in the same period, which brings the total death toll to 61,332.

The Department of Health said 1 773 930 people have so far recovered from the virus, with a recovery rate of 87.8%.