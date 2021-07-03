Pregnant & breastfeeding women given green light to get COVID-19 vaccine

In a significant development, the department issued a circular declaring that pregnant women who have completed 14 weeks of gestation can be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines available in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department on Saturday announced that pregnant and breastfeeding women are now eligible for CIVD-19 vaccination.

The government's vaccine programme had initially excluded pregnant and lactating women due to a lack of data from the initial COVID-19 vaccine trials.

However, health officials have had to re-evaluate the country's vaccine strategy with the Delta variant spreading rapidly.

The department's Chief Director Lesley Bamford said although pregnant women were at no greater risk of being infected by COVID-19, a woman and her infant were more likely to develop complications from the virus: “The current recommendations are that COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, should be offered to all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated and who have completed 14 weeks of gestation.”

