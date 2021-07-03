PowerBall Results: Friday, 2 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 2 July 2021:

PowerBall: 20, 30, 34, 38, 43 PB: 07

PowerBall Plus: 03, 06, 08, 20, 48 PB: 02

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 02/07/21

