PowerBall Results: Friday, 2 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

Picture: Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 2 July 2021:

PowerBall: 20, 30, 34, 38, 43 PB: 07

PowerBall Plus: 03, 06, 08, 20, 48 PB: 02

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

