Pastors Against Church Closure back any church that’ll open for Sunday service

CAPE TOWN - Pastors Against Church Closure has pledged its support for churches who will open their doors for Sunday service.

The national movement's Western Cape leaders held a briefing in Khayelitsha on Friday.

They said closing places of worship during adjusted level 4 lockdown was irrational and accused government of criminalising worship and treating the religious fraternity unfairly.

The president on Sunday announced the country's move to adjusted alert level 4 for 14 days, under which all gatherings - political, social, or religious - are prohibited.

But Apostle Siniko Nxesi said Pastors Against Church Closure rejected the view that churches were COVID-19 superspreaders.

“Any church that opens has our support and for that matter, we’re saying churches should come to places where they obey God because the government of the day does not have the interest of the church at heart.”

Nxesi said it was wrong that people needed to fear being arrested while practicing a constitutional right.

“They’re just worshiping their God, which is their constitutional right and we’re calling these as anti-Christ tendencies. We’re not calling on people to be reckless, we’re saying there are procedures and let them be followed.”

