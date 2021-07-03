Metrobus services to resume as Demawusa calls off strike

Workers aligned to labour union Demawusa, who represent about 1.4% of Metrobus’s 900-strong workforce, embarked on a strike since May in support of their 18% wage increase demand.

JOHANNESBURG - After two months of a strike that brought its operations to a halt, Metrobus said its drivers reported for duty with immediate effect on Friday.

Commuters were left stranded for several weeks while the bus company lost up to R300,000 in revenue every day due to the drivers’ strike.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said management was making plans to credit expired trips.

“Metrobus is pleases to announce the resumption of services after Demawusa officially suspended their strike, which lasted for over seven weeks. The service will resume on Monday, and we just want to encourage all our passengers to go to the stations where they normally get their busses across Johannesburg.”

