Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications

JOHANNESBURG - The Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, has been hospitalised for COVID-19 complications, following a positive test result late last month.

The city said Makhubo will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery.

The city urged residents to continue adhering to level 4 lockdown regulations and following non-pharmaceutical preventative measures such as wearing a mask.



