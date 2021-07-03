Jacob Zuma back in Nkandla where his supporters are expected to gather

Many of those willing to 'lay down their lives' in the name of the former president are expected to shrug off the threat of COVID-19 and government regulations to show him support in Nkandla.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is back home in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal, where his supporters are expected to gather as a deadline for him to hand himself over to the police looms.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt this week following repeated failed attempts to get him to return to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

And while Sunday is the set deadline for him to present himself to the Westville correctional centre to begin his sentence, he has lodged yet another court bid to the country's apex court, this time asking it to reconsider its sanction against him.

Zuma has maintained that his rights have been violated by the Constitutional Court, even accusing it of being political.

This, while the African National Congress (ANC) attempts to make sense of the situation in a bid to try to avert the tension from spilling over threatening national security.

Sources have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Zuma is back at his Nkandla home ahead of his public address on Sunday, with a long list of politicians seeking an audience with him.

On Friday, the ANC said it would deploy national executive committee members to assist leaders from the province in managing the situation.

The ANC in KZN has had a tough balancing act over the years, seeking to adjust to new leadership whilst trying to appease Zuma and his allies.

It is also understood some of his close allies in the ANC will make their way to his home, while some have already told Eyewitness News that they would not break COVID regulations, they were outraged that Zuma would be jailed.

Zuma's latest court bid comes after he chose to give up his right to representation during the initial contempt application to the Constitutional Court by the commission.

