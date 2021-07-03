Gift of the Givers steps in to distribute blankets as cold weather batters WC

Roads and scores of homes, especially in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Hout Bay and Strand have been waterlogged.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts are under way in the Western Cape following inclement weather recently.

The latest cold front made landfall on Saturday morning following days of strong winds and heavy downpours that have caused flooding in several parts of Cape Town.

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has been providing aid to several affected communities over the last week.

The organisation visited the Boesak informal settlement in Strand on Saturday to distribute hot meals, blankets, masks, baby care packs and more.

“Gift of the Givers teams are continuing to assist many of the informal settlements around the Western Cape. We are looking at distributing over 12,000 blankets as the need is huge. There are close to 5,500 structures that are flooded, so we are appealing to those who can contribute a blanket to kindly contact us as we will gladly distribute it to these areas,” said the organisation’s Ali Sablay.

