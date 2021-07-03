Discovery opens its sixth COVID vaccination site in Midrand

The company on Friday said the site had the capacity to deliver 3,800 vaccinations per day to the 3.5 million residents within close proximity of Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Health has opened its sixth COVID-19 vaccination at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The company on Friday said with the capacity to deliver 3,800 vaccinations per day to the 3.5 million residents within close proximity of Midrand, the site was one of the largest vaccination centres countrywide and included more than 48 full-time vaccinators and 150 clinical and support staff.

The site is also easily accessible through numerous transportation links and the nearby Gautrain station.

The Gallagher vaccination site is currently open to people over the age of 50 years who are registered with the government's electronic vaccination data system and to medical scheme members who have booked online.

Discovery's Dr Ryan Noach said: “We need to get as many people as possible in South Africa vaccinated and as quickly as possible. This is crucial towards achieving population level immunity and we’re therefore working hard to support the government in acceleration the national rollout strategy. We’ve also partnered with the Western Cape government to both build and operate the Cape Town International Convention Centre as a mass vaccination site.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.