COVID-19: Gauteng health dept repurposing its budget to recruit more staff, beds

There are more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients currently in private and public hospitals; the majority are being accommodated in private facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department Health on Friday said it was repurposing its budget to make more staff and beds available to respond to the high number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalised during the third wave.

The province is responsible for the bulk of the coronavirus third wave patients so far.

Gauteng said it had to find the beds that were used for field hospitals like Nasrec last year, which would now be added to hospitals to accommodate more patients.

The department's Ntsakisi Maluleke said they were making more money available to recruit staff and repurpose more beds for the province's hospitals.

“The beds that have been opened to date from this additional funding in the last 10 days are 86 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, 25 at Jubilee hospital, 10 at AngloGold Ashanti Hospital and 62 beds at Dr George Mukhari Hospital.”

The department said both private and public hospitals were more than 90% full and public hospitals had a 60% bed occupancy for COVID related cases.

