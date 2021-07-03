As SA's COVID cases soar, experts say vaccines are effective

Professor Glenda Gray said data showed that people who had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were protected against the new strains, even eight months later.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures have painted a rather bleak outlook in South Africa's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



A record number of new covid 19 cases of 24,270 were identified in the last 24 hours, with Gauteng being the epicentre with 58% of the infections.



The current third wave is being driven by the Delta variant, which is about 60% more transmissible.



However, new data shows that the vaccines currently being administered work better against this variant.