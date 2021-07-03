Another cold front hits Cape Town on Saturday morning

Heavy rains wrought havoc across the Western Cape as a few cold fronts battered the province since the start of this week.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster risk officials will remain on high alert as yet another cold front is expected to hit Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Roads were flooded, as well as scores of homes in communities including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Hout Bay and Strand.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said further flooding was expected in low lying areas this weekend.

“Most rivers and dams in the province are filling up rapidly and we urge the public to take notice of the danger that rivers are posing and urging them to stay as far from them as possible.”

