Over 9,000 of Gauteng education staff refuse to take the COVID jab

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday said vaccine hesitancy among its educators threatened the academic year and the government's efforts to normalise schooling amid the pandemic.

The department said 9,113 teachers and support staff across the province were among those refusing to take the shot.

The province has so far inoculated 53,154 out of 124,934 employees in the sector since the campaign began last week.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department would continue to urge those who refuse to take the vaccine to do so as contact learning was expected to resume this month.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is extremely alarmed by the number of educators and support staff, some with comorbidities, that ae refusing to the vaccination jabs. We call upon those that are refusing to vaccinate in our education sector to take this opportunity and make sure that they vaccinate.”

The department said the vaccination of educators was aimed at avoiding further disruptions and learning losses in the education sector.

"This would ensure that contact learning continues and that no learner will be deprived of learning in a classroom with all the necessary curriculum resources needed. The refusal to vaccinate also impacts on the rollout reaching other affected sectors timeously in order for the country to develop ‘herd immunity,'" the department's statement added.

While vaccination is voluntary, the World Health Organization (WHO) encourages people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 such as healthcare providers, educators, older or elderly adults, and people with other medical conditions, to take the jab to reduce the risk of developing the illness and its consequences.

