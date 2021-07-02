Zuma to file urgent application against 15-month jail sentence - reports

News24 is also states that Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the recission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt.

CAPE TOWN - News24 is on Friday reporting that acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe has signed a warrant of committal for former President Jacob Zuma.

According to the letter, Zuma will be remanded to the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma's legal team will seek to stay his arrest in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

