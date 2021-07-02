Zuma’s chances for rescission on ConCourt ruling very slim - legal experts

They say there is little room for success given that the Constitutional Court is the country’s final arbiter of the law.

DURBAN - Legal experts have weighed in on the reports that former President Jacob Zuma will apply for a rescission of the ruling that he be imprisoned for contempt.

They say there is little room for success given that the Constitutional Court is the country’s final arbiter of the law.

This comes amid reports that Zuma will ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court to stay his arrest pending the outcome of that rescission application.

It remains to be seen if Zuma’s legal team will proceed with attempts to overturn his sentence by the Constitutional Court through an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

ALSO READ:

Legal expert Mannie Witz said Zuma’s latest move was unprecedented.

“You have to explain why you want a rescission of the judgment, you have to explain why you didn’t file any papers in the Constitutional Court and the reasons therefore. And you also have to show more than reasonable prospects of success.”

Another expert, Ulrich Roux, said it was going to be interesting observing arguments by Zuma’s lawyers, although the chances of success were slim.

“You can’t go to a High Court to revise a Constitutional Court order.”

At the same time, Zuma’s supporters, who are gathering outside his Nkandla homestead, say they would thwart any attempts to arrest him.

WATCH: Zondo welcomes 15-month jail sentence handed to Jacob Zuma

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.