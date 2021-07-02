Zulu: Staggered payment of social grants will begin on 6 July

The department is calling on recipients not to rush to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and to minimise the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department would continue with staggered Sassa grants payments from 6 July.

Zulu has given an update on her department's response and operations during the level 4 lockdown.

She said given that social grants were a lifeline for many, the department would ensure that there were no disruptions.

“In this regard, we will continue with the standard payment of grants. The first payment date will be reserved for older persons, followed by the disability grants and the payment of all child grants. This month, payment of grants will start on Tuesday, 6 July.”

She said the Sassa centres, call centres and online would remain open for inquiries and applications, but with limited staff as allowed by level 4 lockdown.

She said specific days of the week had been dedicated for types of applications.

