Your July Netflix guide: 'The Sinner S3' & Van Damme is 'The Last Mercenary'

Eyewitness News Lifestyle brings you the movies, series and documentaries you can expect on Netflix this month.

JOHANNESBURG - This month Netflix guarantees to keep you warm with more bingeworthy content.

Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alban Ivanov and Éric Judor, The Last Mercenary sees a former secret service agent return to France to help his son get out of trouble.

Orange is the New Black makes a comeback with its final Season 7 and has a recently paroled Piper trying to get back on her feet.

Here's some of the other content dropping on Netflix this month:

We The People - 7/4/2021

Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness - 7/8/2021

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 - 7/15/2021

A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions.

A Perfect Fit - 7/15/2021

When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

Explained: Season 3 - 7/16/2021

From monarchies to mea culpas, pooches to plastic surgery, explore a wide range of fascinating topics in this celebrity-narrated docuseries.

The Rational Life - 7/18/2021

A career-driven 30-something must contend with a cutthroat workplace, a love triangle and her nagging mom.

Chernobyl 1986 - 7/21/2021

After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life - but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

The Sinner: Season 3 - 7/22/2021

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 - 7/27/2021

In the show's final season, a recently paroled Piper tries to get back on her feet while life in Litchfield, as corrupt as ever, goes on without her.

The Last Mercenary - 7/30/2021

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.