Western Cape could soon be under siege from Delta variant

Provincial health officials gave an update on their COVID-19 management plan on Thursday, saying they were also sequencing samples from other districts to identify where else the variant may be present.

CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus Delta variant has been detected in the Cape Town Metro, Garden Route and Overberg District.

The more transmissible Delta variant is also driving a massive spike in coronavirus detected in Gauteng.

A rapid rise in new coronavirus cases are being recorded in the Western Cape, with an average of 1,430 new infections being diagnosed daily.

Public health specialist Mary-Ann Davies said the symptom-profile of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant seemed to be different and was more like that of a normal cold.

“So, it can just be a headache, a sore throat, a runny nose and sneezing with no fever at all. And this is important because people may think I've just got a normal cold, and they may not realise that they actually are a case and that they need to isolate."

Davies urges people to treat their cold or flu-like symptoms as if it is COVID-19.

“Even if you don't test, you do need to isolate as if it is COVID, because most probably it is with the Delta variant,” she said.

A 51% week-on-week rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded in the province. Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said there'd been a 63% increase in new cases in the Western Cape's rural areas.

