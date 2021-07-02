WATCH LIVE Minister Zulu's update on her dept's response to COVID under level 4

Minister Lindiwe Zulu is outlining measures to ensure compliance to the regulations and is giving an update on Early Childhood Development (ECD), old age homes, and Community Nutrition and Development Centres (CNDC) among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu is on Friday briefing the media on the department's response to COVID-19 and the level 4 risk-adjusted strategy as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

