WHO warns access to water still an uphill battle amid a pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that three in 10 people across the globe had difficulty with accessing basic needs such as washing their hands with soap-and-water from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're also warning that unless governments make progress, billions more people will find themselves in an even worse situation by 2030.

In partnership with UNICEF, the WHO has on Thursday released a report detailing struggles with access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Thorough washing of hands is one of the most effective ways advised to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, and yet millions of people across the world lack access to this basic right.

After assessing progress on households drinking water and sanitation and hygiene over the past five years, UNICEF and the WHO found that eight out of 10 people without basic water services live in rural areas, and that Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing the slowest rate of progress in the world.

Experts have stressed the importance of investments in basic services, if the global community is to put an end to the COVID 19 pandemic.

