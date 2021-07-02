Seri: eSwatini govt has duty to ensure police compliant with legal principles

Seri has urged the South African government to call on the government of eSwatini to uphold and protect the rights to life, dignity, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social and Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Friday said the eSwatini government had a duty to ensure that use of force by police occurred only in compliance with the principles of legality, proportionality and necessity in terms of international and regional principles.

Seri has urged the South African government to call on the government of eSwatini to uphold and protect the rights to life, dignity, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly.

It said while the government of eSwatini was yet to confirm any deaths or injuries, the military and police had responded to the protests with excessive force, resulting in numerous reported deaths, injuries and arrests.

ALSO READ:

Unconfirmed reports say 40 protesters have been killed and 150 treated for gunshot injuries.

Seri said disturbing mainstream and social media reports depicting security forces using live ammunition and rubber bullets wee clear violations of the principles of at least three covenants that the kingdom is party to.

The institute said it stood with all victims of police brutality and state-sanctioned violence in eSwatini and around the world and echoed the demands for justice, accountability, and political freedom.

Seri urged the government of eSwatini to heed calls to respect the rights of its people and refrain from blocking internet access.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.