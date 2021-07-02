Raymond Zondo takes over as acting chief justice

Justice Sisi Khampepe had been acting in the position, but that term has come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken over as acting chief justice effective as of Thursday.

A statement said that Zondo was able to act in the position despite his ongoing work with the state capture commission.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on long leave.

