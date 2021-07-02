Go

Raymond Zondo takes over as acting chief justice

Justice Sisi Khampepe had been acting in the position, but that term has come to an end.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken over as acting chief justice effective as of Thursday.

A statement said that Zondo was able to act in the position despite his ongoing work with the state capture commission.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on long leave.

