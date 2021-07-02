Police continue to investigate 2 mass shootings in Cape Town

Last weekend three men were gunned down in Nyanga, while a few days prior nine people were shot outside a house in Gugulethu and eight of them died.

CAPE TOWN - Two mass shootings in Cape Town are still under investigation by police.

Last weekend three men were gunned down in Nyanga.

On Saturday Samora Machel residents were shocked to find three men had been murdered in their community.

The victims - aged between 20 and 25 - were found with gunshot wounds to the head.



This happened three days after another Cape Town community was rocked by a mass shooting.

Nine people were shot outside a house in Gugulethu and eight of them died.

