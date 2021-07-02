Pastors Against Church Closures: Closing places of worship is irrational

The movement's Western Cape leaders held a briefing in Khayelitsha earlier on Friday where they pledged their support for churches who opened their doors this coming Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - National movement Pastors Against Church Closures said closing places of worship during adjusted level 4 lockdown was irrational.

The president this past Sunday announced the country's move to adjusted alert level 4 for 14 days under which all gatherings - political, social, or cultural - are prohibited.

Apostle Siniko Nxesi said government had criminalised worship and was treating the religious fraternity unfairly.

Referring to churches as spiritual hospitals, Nxesi said it was important they stayed open.

“In a time where anxiety is the order of the day, depression, where people are losing jobs, the only place that is a voice of reason is a church.”

Nxesi said it was wrong that people needed to fear being arrested while practicing a constitutional right.

“They are just worshipping their God, which is a constitutional right. We see this as anti-Christ tendencies because there are safety procedures that will be followed.”

He said if they had to choose between obeying government and obeying God, they would choose the latter.

The adjusted level four lockdown regulations make all gatherings illegal, not just religious services.

The only allowance made is for funerals, which are restricted in numbers to 50 participants.

