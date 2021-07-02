New WC top cop Patekile: I have a difficult task ahead of me

Thembisile Patekile has been the acting provincial commissioner since February and was officially appointed to the role on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The new permanent Western Cape police commissioner has acknowledged he had a difficult task ahead of him.

He briefed the media on Friday on plans for the coming months, saying understaffing in the province's police stations would be a key agenda item for him.

“I am not taking this lightly; it is an enormous task ahead of us. I want to ensure that there is an enticing and collaborative approach to the issues of crime and safety in the province and that they become a priority.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said this appointment would allow for the smooth rollout of the long-awaited safety plan.

“We can now have stability in the province; stability within the police who now have a stable commissioner and we can now start acting on the safety plan and getting the safety plan to address the serious issues in the metro.”

