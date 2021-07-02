'Mother of all superspreader events'- UDM's Holomisa on local govt elections

Political parties represented in Parliament are expected to make submissions on the final day of IEC inquiry, with most having differing views on whether the elections will be free and fair.

CAPE TOWN - In Parliament UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has again called for the October municipal elections to be postponed.

He warned that if they went ahead and the turnout was good, it could wind up being what he called the "mother of all superspreader events".

Holomisa was making his party's submission at the IEC's inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

First up on Friday morning was Holomisa who made a strong case for a postponement until March next year.

"The conundrum, however, is this. If turnout is good, election day could turn out to be the mother of superspreader events, especially in the metros. For the UDM, this is the single most worrying factor"

The DA also made a submission, with MP Werner Horn saying ideally the country should wait until it had reached community immunity before moving ahead with elections.

"We, however, submit that the difficulty with this is there seems to be firstly some uncertainty whether we can say there is a likelihood that this community immunity will be reached on a less discernable and specific date"

The hearings will continue with submissions from other parties including the EFF and the ANC on Friday afternoon.

