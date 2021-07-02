Mom who sold daughter for sexual exploitation seeks bail

It’s understood the truth surfaced when her child asked a friend to accompany her to one of the men to have sex with, in exchange for cash.

CAPE TOWN - A bail application of an Eastern Cape woman accused of selling her own daughter and another child into prostitution has been postponed.

The woman and her two co-accused appeared in the Keiskammahoek Magistrates Court on Thursday. The trio was apprehended in May.

The woman allegedly sold her 13-year-old disabled daughter and her boyfriend's teenage niece to her two co-accused for sexual exploitation.

The crimes are believed to have happened between 2019 and March this year when the children were aged 11 and 14.

Her mother would allegedly receive R400, money the State said she'd then use to buy alcohol and drugs for her and her boyfriend.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was remanded to Friday because the woman was ill. Bail bid of the mother and two men has been set down for mid-July.

