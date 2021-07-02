Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office back in the spotlight after ConCourt ruling

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, who was the first person to ask the president about the campaign while still leader of the opposition in Parliament, said there were key lessons to be learned from Thursday’s judgment.

DURBAN - Political parties have once again raised concerns about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office following the latest damning court ruling against her.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed her bid to overturn the invalidation of her CR17 campaign report.

In a scathing judgment, the apex court found that Mkhwebane's findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his son were not backed by any facts.

Justice Chris Jafta said the court found that there was no evidence to support Mkhwebane’s conclusions that there was money laundering during the CR17 campaign, and that Ramaphosa and his son personally benefited.

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, who was the first person to ask the president about the campaign while still leader of the opposition in Parliament, said there were key lessons to be learned from Thursday’s judgment.

“I stood and said we cannot be led by this Public Protector. That institution of government cannot in any way be seen to be impartial, we must capacitate better institutions that fight corruption. The Public Protector being one, the SIU and the NPA also. They must be capacitated such that we can fight corruption,” Maimane said.

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the court judgment signaled that a skills assessment may be required at the Office of the Public Protector.

At the same time, the African National Congress and the Presidency had welcomed the Constitutional Court's judgment.

