Malema: EFF leaders risk being arrested if October elections go ahead

Julius Malema said the current regulations and the pandemic meant the local government elections planned for October would not be free and fair.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party’s entire leadership stood the risk of being arrested if the local government elections went ahead.

Malema said the current regulations and the pandemic means the local government elections planned for October would not be free and fair.

The EFF leader was making his party’s submission at the IEC’s inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

Malema told the IEC commission that under the current conditions, the local government elections would not be free and fair and should be postponed until April next year.

“We are here to make a submission that if the local government elections scheduled for 27 October proceed under the current conditions, they will not be fair, they will not be free and they will not be healthy.”

The EFF leader went on to say that the state of disaster regulations were also a hinderance to free and fair elections and could lead to their members being arrested for campaigning.

“If the SAPS proceeds with arresting EFF leaders for violating the Disaster Management Act it means the entire leadership and membership of EFF will be arrested also. If elections proceed, we will have no choice but to hold political gatherings”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.