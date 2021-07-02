Magashule, Zuma & divisions: A testing weekend ahead for ANC NEC

Another difficult weekend lies ahead for the ANC NEC as it has the arduous task of juggling numerous challenges while trying to halt further divisions.

JOHANNESBURG - As supporters of former President Jacob Zuma travel to Nkandla in a bid to stop his pending imprisonment, the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is likely to deliberate on his 15 months jail sentence when it meets this weekend.

The ANC NEC is expected to also discuss the fate of Zuma's ally Ace Magashule, the crisis in North West and the fast rising COVID-19 cases.

The NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, will be meeting for the first time since Zuma's contempt of court conviction.

It will also be its first meeting since Magashule hauled the ANC to court in an attempt to overturn his suspension.

It has the arduous task of juggling numerous challenges while trying to halt further divisions.

While some bay for blood over Zuma being jailed, arguing that the State is being used to deal with him, several other NEC insiders have downplayed the Zuma threat.

They argue that replacing North West Premier Job Mokgoro, discussing disciplinary charges against embattled Magashule and the deadly COVID 19 pandemic, were matters far more pressing.

However, there is worry within the structure that sending Zuma to jail could deepen divisions in KwaZulu-Natal and lead to a poor showing at the upcoming polls.

Supporters of the former leader have started making their way to his home, ignoring government regulations; they vowed to stop all attempts to lock him up.

