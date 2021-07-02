Legendary musician Steve Kekana hailed for his academic contribution

Jazz legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse said even though Kekana was blind, he didn’t let his disability stop him from living his dream.

JOHNNESBURG - Legendary musician and advocate Steve Kekana has been remembered as an artist who not only contributed to South Africa's music industry but also to academia.

He passed away on Thursday in a Polokwane hospital after a short illness at the age of 63. Those in the arts fraternity and his fans have been paying tribute to him.

Musician Eugene Mthethwa said Kekana was an inspiration to many.

“I've known him as the icon and you can imagine meeting them when I am now also in the sector and a lot of the prominent people within the sector,” he said.

“Steve led his life by the way that nothing is impossible given his condition, that he was even able to overcome affliction, and go beyond just making beautiful great music all over the world. But also advanced in academia, through the music industry,” Mabuse said.

