J&J vaccine shows immediate, sustained immunity to COVID, new data shows

Health workers and teachers have been immunised with the J&J jabs and new information shows that there is so far no need for a booster injection for more protection against the latest variants.

JOHANNESBURG - New data indicates that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has shown immediate and sustained immune response to the coronavirus.

The Delta variant has been driving the third wave of infections in this country especially in Gauteng with over 21,000 new infections picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Professor Glenda Gray said data had shown that those who received their Johnson & Johnson jab months ago were responding better to the COVID-19 variants as it matured over time.

There are concerns whether these vaccines which were developed long before the new Delta variant emerged would be effective against this prominent strain, but Gray said the results so far were very promising.

“And here you can see quite unequivocally that a single shot J&J vaccine works against the Beta and the Delta variant for up to eight months.”

There are also queries around whether the Pfizer double dose is more effective than the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab and Gray said the data here was also re-assuring.

“And we see surprisingly a durability in the immune response with the J&J for up to eight months and we don’t need to boost it just yet, but we do need to follow up.”

With Gauteng driving the bulk of the third wave, followed by the Western Cape, government is hoping to open the vaccine programme to more age groups soon.

