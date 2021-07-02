Health Dept: People aged between 40-49 will be able to register for jabs soon

By midnight, more than 354,000 people between 50 and 59 years had registered on governments' electronic vaccination data system and some even went to vaccine sites to get their jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department on Friday said it hoped to see an uptick in the number of people registering for COVID-19 vaccines now that more age groups could take part, with plans under way to allow the 40–49-year-old age group soon.

By midnight, more than 354,000 people between 50 and 59 years had registered on governments' electronic vaccination data system and some even went to vaccine sites to get their jabs.

This age group will only be able to get their immunisation from the 15th of of this month.

Doctor Nicholas Crisp said they were hoping that with more age groups able to register to get their jabs, there would be an uptick in the number of people in the 60 years and older group too where they were experiencing huge vaccine hesitancy.

“We do believe that there is evidence from elsewhere in the world that when this 50+ population starts to register and be vaccinated, they will take the elderly with them on site and we will be monitoring that trend.”

He said they were also looking at opening the electronic vaccination data system to other groups from 40 years soon.

“The reason why we are targeting age groups is because there is plenty clinical evidence that age is a major factor, more than any other factor in keeping people well and out of hospital without severe infections.”

The department is also looking at bulk vaccination campaigns where they can target larger groups of people by making the process easier and eliminating transport issues.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.