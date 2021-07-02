eThekwini parts ways with embattled municipal manager Sipho Nzuza

Civil society organisations and opposition political parties in the city have a very different understanding of his performance. Nzuza who was paid R3,29 million annually had 10 months left on his five-year contract.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has parted ways with its embattled City Manager Sipho Nzuza who faces multiple corruption charges alongside former Mayor Zandile Gumede.

In a statement on Thursday, the municipality said it had reached a mutual agreement with Nzuza and commended him for allegedly working with the current political leadership to ensure a stable and people-centred municipality.

Civil society organisations and opposition political parties in the city have a very different understanding of his performance. Nzuza who was paid R3,29 million annually had 10 months left on his five-year contract.

He is one of the most senior eThekwini municipal officials accused of colluding with politicians and businesspeople in a scandalous waste collection tender amounting to R320 million.

The Democratic Alliance’s Nicole Graham said they were not pleased with the council’s decision to pay Nzuza six months’ salary, amounting over R1 million.

“Sipho Nzuza, someone facing very serious charges, has been earning a massive salary for over a year, and now will effectively get a golden handshake from the council. This is an unacceptable state of affairs,” she said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mdu Nkosi has criticised Nzuza’s term as municipal manager.

"eThekwini is so dirty, so there was nothing good when you talk about the leadership of Mr Nzuza,” he said.

The city's chief operating officer Musa Mbele has been appointed as acting municipal manager.

