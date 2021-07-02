eSwatini govt says there's no confirmation of pro-democracy protesters killed

In a statement on Thursday night, acting Prime Minister Masuku said government was investigating reports that more than a dozen people had died during the clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.

JOHANNESBURG - eSwatini acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku said he had not received any confirmation of any deaths during the pro-democracy protests and urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

He also confirmed that they have now "tightened security to regain the rule of law".

Masuku has criticised the media for publishing details about any deaths before government has confirmed it.

Sakhile Nxumalo, from the Swaziland Youth Congress, said they had confirmation that people were killed.

“The Prime Minister is out of order and he is a liar. Yesterday, we took a tour going all over hospitals in Manzini and Mbabane. The police in collaboration with the army are killing innocent Swazis, as we speak, the Nazarene Hospital has confirmed that nine people were shot dead,” he said.

