Early Childhood Development centres now fall under Dept of Basic Education

Early Childhood Development centres have come under the spotlight with a surge in child abuse incidents, as well as centres that operate without registration and do not vet staff correctly.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the residential proclamation transferring Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres to the Department of Basic Education had been passed.

Zulu gave an update on her department's response to level 4 adjusted lockdown.

This will now allow the administration, powers and functions of the ECD sector to be transferred to Basic Education.

ECD centres have come under the spotlight with a surge in child abuse incidents, as well as centres that operate without registration and do not vet staff correctly.

Zulu said the handover had begun but would be fully effective from 1 April 2022.

"I would like to inform the sector and members of the public that the Presidential Proclamation on the transfer of ECD functions from the department of social development to basic education was published yesterday, 1 July 2021. Our joined teams are hard at work to iron out all outstanding matters to ensure a smooth transmission".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.