Inside the latest coronavirus global developments

PARIS, FRANCE - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

INDIA TOPS 400,000 DEAD

India becomes the third country to officially pass 400,000 virus deaths - although many believe the toll may be more than a million - as the country's vast vaccination drive slows.

CLOSED-DOOR GAMES?

Tokyo Olympics organisers warn they are prepared to hold the Games behind closed doors as virus cases rise in Japan, leaving ticket-holders in limbo just three weeks before the opening ceremony.

RUSSIA'S NEW RECORD

For a fourth day in a row Russia reports a record number of deaths with 679 in 24 hours according to a government tally.

BUT NO LOCKDOWN

The Kremlin is not considering new lockdowns despite the surge in cases and deaths, which are mostly linked to the Delta variant.

AUSTRALIA TIGHTENS BORDERS

Australia announces a dramatic cut in the number of people allowed to enter the country as it struggles to contain clusters that have plunged major cities into lockdown.

J&J WORKS FOR DELTA

Johnson and Johnson's single-shot vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, with an immune response lasting at least eight months, the company says.

MYANMAR TIGHTENS VICE

Myanmar imposes stay-at-home-measures on Mandalay, the country's second city, as cases in the coup-wracked country surge, with many health workers striking to protest against the junta.

VACCINE TOURISM

Hundreds of Taiwanese people eager to get a vaccine have booked holidays in Guam after the US Pacific territory offered jabs to foreign visitors.

NEARLY 4 MILLION DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 3,957,862 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT Friday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,019 deaths, followed by Brazil with 520,095, India with 400,302, Mexico with 233,248 and Peru with 192,687.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

